Newcomer Carly Pearce turns a painful breakup into her first top-25 hit

BMLGCarly Pearce‘s emotional top-25 hit “Every Little Thing” was based on one of her real-life relationships. And if you’re wondering if the newcomer still pines for the ex she wrote the song about, Carly says the answer is no.

“This particular person that the song is about, we’ve both very much moved on,” she says. “But I think even in relationships that I’ve had since then or things that I’ve gone through, that emotion, when you really love somebody, doesn’t fade.”

The Kentucky native admits she doesn’t have to look very far to summon the sentiment she sings about in her song.

“You know, I can see somebody in the crowd crying and get emotional in that,” she reveals. “Or I can think about a situation that’s happening to me in present time and be upset about that, or be in the city where the person is from and think about it. But it’s something that we all deal with. We all deal with heartbreak and so it comes up in different forms a lot.”

Carly’s currently in the studio with producer busbee working on her debut album.

