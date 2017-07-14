Newcomer Carly Pearce is off to the races, in more ways than one

BMLGWith her debut single, “Every Little Thing,” now in the top-20, Carly Pearce is locking in some major media exposure.

The Kentucky native will sing the national anthem Sunday, July 23 before the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. You’ll be able to watch for her performance starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Carly is currently working on her debut album with producer busbee, who’s known for his work with Maren Morris, Keith Urban, and Lady Antebellum. It’s expected to be out sometime in the fall.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country