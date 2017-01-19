Newborn Dying of Stroke Survives After Doctors Perform Surgery

iStock/Thinkstock(FARGO, N.D.) — When he was just 9 days old, Phoenix Saulter suffered a stroke so damaging that his doctors told his parents that the newborn wouldn’t survive.

“There was so much clotting and no blood leaving his brain,” Phoenix’s father, Robert Saulter, told ABC News. “The only thing to do was to give him some pain medications and to try to stay with him till he passed.”

Saulter and his wife, Genevieve Saulter, were inconsolable until neurosurgeon Dr. Alexander Drofa of Sanford Brain and Spine Center in Fargo, North Dakota, spoke up. He would do a surgery to remove the clot and give the infant a slim chance for survival.

“He said he couldn’t live with that. … He couldn’t deal with not doing anything,” Robert Saulter recalled Drofa saying.

Today, just over a year after the surgery, Saulter and his wife are speaking about the incredible survival of their only child in the hopes of helping other parents or doctors facing a similar situation.

“Anything we can do to drive attention to that,” Robert Saulter said. “Because his exact procedure [may] help another kid.”

At the time Phoenix was born, Robert Saulter, 32, was stationed at an Air Force base in Minton, North Dakota. …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health