New York triplets get same surgery for rare skull condition

Creatas/iStock/Thinkstock(STONY BROOK, NY) — Three New York infants are recovering after undergoing the same surgery to treat a rare birth defect that affected their skulls.

Last October Amy and Mike Howard welcomed their three sons Hunter, Jackson and Kaden. While Hunter and Jackson are identical, Kaden is fraternal.

Soon after the infants were born, doctors noticed that something looked wrong with their skulls: they appeared misshapen or pinched. It was a classic sign of a rare birth defect called craniosynostosis.

“After they were born you could tell that their heads were a little bit malformed, deformed,” Amy Howard told reporters Monday.

The boys are now recovering at home and meeting their milestones.

The defect is characterized by a premature fusing of the skull that can be dangerous for infants, who grow quickly. Without flexible spots in the skull that allow the brain to expand, an infant with craniosynostosis is at risk for intracranial pressure and developmental delays, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“It can cause consequences to the brain by increasing pressure inside their heads,” Dr. David Chesler assistant professor of neurosurgery at Stony Brook Medicine, told ABC News affiliate WABC-TV.

Doctors at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital determined Hunter and Jackson both had a version …read more

