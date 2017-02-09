New Study Suggests Eating Whole Grains Can Aid Weight Loss

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Switching from a diet of refined to whole grains may help to achieve weight loss goals and bolster health, according to a new study published Wednesday.

The findings, released in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, suggest that eating whole grains is connected with an increase in calorie loss because it boosts metabolism and reduces the amount of calories that are retained during digestion.

“This study helps to quantify how whole grains and fiber work to benefit weight management, and lend credibility to previously reported associations between increased whole grains and fiber consumption, lower body weight and better health,” said Phil J. Karl, the lead author of the study and a nutrition scientist at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, in a statement.

Whole grain foods — which include wheat, rice, oat and barley products — are the type of food that includes the outermost, nutrient-rich layer of grains. Often, this fiber heavy layer is removed during the refining process.

"There's basically three components [in whole grain foods]," Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News' chief women's health correspondent, said Thursday on Good Morning America. "There's the bran, the germ and then something called the endosperm, that's where you have the

