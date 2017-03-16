New study raises concerns of ibuprofen’s apparent link to cardiac arrest

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Ibuprofen is a common over-the-counter painkiller found in many of our medicine cabinets. But now, a new study is raising a big alarm about the drug.

Danish researchers are calling for restrictions on its sales after linking it to a 31 percent increased risk of cardiac arrest.

Find out more about the study from ABC News Chief Health and Medical Editor Dr. Richard Besser in the video below:

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health