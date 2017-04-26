New study links ’emotional feeding’ in young children to ’emotional eating’ later in life

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — There may be a link between the common parenting practice known as “emotional feeding,” or using food as a means of comforting or rewarding children, and the development later in life of “emotional eating,” or the habit of eating to comfort or reward oneself, a new study suggests.

A team of researchers based out of Norway examined the eating habits of a group of 4-year-olds in Norway and then followed up every two years until the group turned 10.

The scientists found that among the sample of 801 children they examined, there was a “reciprocal relation between parental emotional feeding and child emotional eating,” the study states in the abstract.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News’ chief women’s health correspondent, discussed the warning for parents live on Good Morning America Wednesday, saying that with any parenting technique you want to lead by example.

“There are some good habits that we can establish in childhood, like are you eating as a family,” which Ashton said has been shown to reduce the risk of obesity. Ashton also recommended that parents “avoid using food as punishment or a reward and you want to talk about your emotions.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Health