New Male Vocalist nominee Chris Lane is ready to get the party started in Vegas

ABC/Image Group LAWhether Chris Lane is able to take home the New Male Vocalist trophy at April’s ACMs or not, it sounds like the Girl Problems singer is ready to get the party started in Sin City!

“I’m super excited and in shock over my first ACM nomination,” the North Caroline native says. “It is such an honor to be nominated by my peers and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in Vegas!”

Chris notched his first #1 with “Fix” in 2016, and his follow-up single is on the verge of cracking the top-40 now. These days, he’s also on the road opening Florida Georgia Line‘s Dig Your Roots Tour, along with Dustin Lynch.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country