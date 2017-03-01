New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ trailer debuts on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Marvel Studios/Disney(NEW YORK) — As promised, yet another new trailer for the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 debuted Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And the host had some help with the reveal — from Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

Kimmel told the audience that instead of having celebs on the show plugging their projects, he was going to allow audience members to plug whatever they wanted. The gag, of course, was that Pratt was one of those audience members, whom Kimmel didn’t appear to recognize. Kimmel also claimed to have never heard of Guardians of the Galaxy.

“There’s a hot green alien and we save the universe,” Pratt explained. “There’s a raccoon who has a machine gun, talks a lot of smack. There’s a sentient tree who only knows how to say his own name…”

“Are you on drugs or something?” Kimmel interrupted.

As for the trailer itself, this version focused more on action than comedy, although of course there was some of the latter. The major takeaway is that it ends with our first look at Kurt Russell, who …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment