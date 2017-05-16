New Ebola outbreak leaves three dead in Democratic Republic of Congo

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A year after the worst-ever Ebola outbreak was declared over, a new cluster of the disease is suspected of causing three deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The World Health Organization, which first reported the outbreak last week, said Monday that 19 people are suspected of developing Ebola infections and three of the patients have died in the remote Bas-Uele province. Despite attempts to trace contacts and stop the disease, the WHO reported the “national risk” for the region is “high.”

“At this stage, the overall risk is high at national level due to the known impact of Ebola outbreaks, remoteness of the affected area, limited access to health care and suboptimal surveillance,” they reported.

In an account of the outbreak’s start, WHO officials revealed how quickly the virus is suspected of spreading from patient to patient.

The first suspected case was a 39-year-old man who arrived at a remote clinic on April 22 with fever, weakness, vomiting, bloody diarrhea and nosebleeds. He was on his way to another health center for further treatment, but died before he arrived.

Two days later, the motorcycle driver who transported the first patient and another person who had helped during the transport also developed …read more

