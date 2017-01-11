New Case Study Reveals Details on First Local Florida Zika Infection

Thinkstock/iStock(MIAMI) — The first person to be infected locally during Florida’s Zika virus outbreak was nearly 5 months pregnant, according to a new case study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The case study reveals how doctors figured out that a 23-year-old pregnant woman was the first person in the continental U.S. to be infected with locally acquired Zika virus.

The unnamed patient appeared at a Miami hospital in July with a rash, sore throat and fever, according to the report. These symptoms were all signs of Zika infection. However, there had been no reported local spread of the virus at the time, and people in the U.S. with Zika infections were those who had traveled abroad or who had sexual contact with Zika-infected people.

The first person to be infected in a Florida outbreak of Zika was a pregnant woman, who showed up to the hospital with a rash on her stomach.

Dr. Lucky Chen, a dermatologist at Jackson Health System in Miami, treated the patient and said Zika was on everyone’s mind, despite the fact that the patient hadn’t traveled abroad to areas with high-levels of Zika transmission — namely, Central and South America.

“When the patient came …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health