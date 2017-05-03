New book claims overall health starts with the gut

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The author of a new health guide that calls for focusing on the well-being of your gut spoke out in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America, claiming that the gut is the key to unlocking a myriad of other health benefits.

“So many times people say, ‘Whatever diet I go on, I can’t lose weight. I don’t know why. I can’t lose weight,'” Jeannette Hyde, a nutritionist and author of The Gut Makeover: 4 Weeks to Nourish Your Gut, Revolutionize Your Health, and Lose Weight, told ABC News. “I think that maybe that you need to unlock the key of this balance, of your bacteria … so you can control your weight better.”

In the past, Hyde said doctors believed that gut bacteria “was something completely benign” and not “of any medical interest whatsoever … it was totally ignored.”

“Then in the last few years there’s been a tsunami of research into this gut bacteria,” Hyde said. “It’s called the microbiome, and suddenly it was like ‘Oh God, there’s miles more of this stuff than we ever thought.”

“We’ve got trillions of this bacteria living in the gut,” Hyde added, saying that the average person has three or …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health