New app dubbed ‘Tinder for Moms’ aims to help mothers connect

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Many moms find that making new friends later in life can be just as challenging as dating.

A new app called Peanut was created to help connect like-minded mothers and give them the opportunity to form new friendships.

Michelle Kennedy, co-founder and CEO of Peanut, says she was inspired to start the app after feeling lonely as a new mom.

“It was 2 a.m., I was scrolling through Instagram looking at my girlfriends in the club and I just felt I needed to speak to another woman who was doing the same thing as me,” Kennedy told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

Similar to many dating apps, moms can sign up on Peanut through Facebook and create a profile. Moms can include how many children they have and can choose from different phrases like “mom boss,” “geek chic” or “wine time” to describe themselves.

The app uses an algorithm to match moms with similar interests. Users can then swipe up to give other moms a “wave” to spark a conversation and say hello. When another mom waves back, the app highlights their shared interests.

Peanut says more than one million “waves” have been exchanged since February.

Mothers can also create group chats in the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health