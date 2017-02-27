New ABC miniseries “When We Rise” documents the history of LGBT equal rights movement

ABC/Eike Schroter(NEW YORK ) — The new ABC miniseries When We Rise, beginning tonight, tells the mostly-unknown story behind the LGBT movement in the U.S., and the people who dedicated their lives to equality for gay men and women.

The miniseries was written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, and stars Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, Michelle K. Williams and Ivory Aquino as the real-life heroes of the movement.

“This covers four-and-a-half decades,” Dustin Lance Black tells ABC Radio. The screenwriter, who won the Oscar for writing the 2008 film Milk, adds, “We go back to 1971, it comes all the way to 2013, and these are people who dedicated themselves to equality.”

“That’s really all we’re doing is sharing who we are,” he adds. Black, who grew up in a Mormon household in San Antonio, Texas, tells ABC Radio, “It’s an introduction of my LGBT family to my Southern family. That’s how I’ve always seen this series and I do hope my Southern family and beyond — we might not agree all the time — but I do think they’ll relate to the struggle of, of, of these LGBT …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment