An estimated 5.5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Gayatri Devi, neurologist at New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital, is out with a new book that defines Alzheimer’s as a spectrum disorder. She joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss “The Spectrum of Hope: An Optimistic and New Approach to Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias,” which details a plan to help patients live more empowered and productive lives. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Health