Netflix sets November premiere date for Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” series

Getty Images/Paras Griffin(LOS ANGELES) — Spike Lee’s next joint is set to hit the small screen on Thanksgiving Day.

Netflix has announced that Spike Lee’s series adaptation of his 1986 film, She’s Gotta Have It, will premiere on November 23. In the newly released teaser, we get a glimpse of the series’ main character, Nola Darling, played by Shots Fired actress, DeWanda Wise.

The show, which is a contemporary update on the original film, follows Nola, a Brooklyn-based artist in her late twenties, who struggles to balance her friendship, her job and her three lovers: Greer Childs, played by Cleo Anthony; Jamie Overstreet, played by Lyriq Bent; and Mars Blackmon, played by Hamilton star Anthony Ramos.

She’s Gotta Have It also stars Chyna Layne, Ilfenesh Hadeara, Margot Bingham, Sydney Morton, and Joie Lee.

Spike Lee will direct all ten series episodes.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment