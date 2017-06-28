Nervous, excited and “NOW”: A sentimental Shania Twain opens her exhibit at the Hall of Fame

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and MuseumDressed in a head-to-toe, gold, bell-bottomed pantsuit, Shania Twain was especially contemplative as she spoke about her new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Tuesday evening.

Nervous and excited, Shania remembered the late Norro Wilson — the producer who recently passed away who helped create her first album — and pondered how far she’d come, and what she’d missed in her absence.

“What I longed for a lot was just getting reacquainted — reunited, I guess is a better word — with my largest group of supporters, the fans. And I realized how much I missed them,” Shania told a crowd of Music City insiders in the Hall of Fame’s legendary rotunda.

“In speeding past the nineties, and all of the craziness of that — which was beautifully crazy — but I never got to enjoy the moment, and I was just racing onto the next thing, racing onto the future,” she added.

Kelsea Ballerini was among those who watched as Shania described the path from where she’s been to where she is NOW — which happens to be the title of her forthcoming record.

“On this new album NOW, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country