Neighborhood holds Halloween party in May for boy with rare condition

Heather Keil (CASTAIC, Calif.) — A California boy received an early birthday present on Sunday, when his neighborhood celebrated his favorite fall holiday five months early.

Carter Sarkar suffers from Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare metabolism disorder in which the body cannot break down sugar molecules. There is no cure, and Carter’s life expectancy is mid-to-late teenage years.

On Sunday, Carter’s family, friends and community trick-or-treated in May for his Halloween-themed party, just days before his fifth birthday.

“With where is he right now, he’s still speaking and walking … we are trying to make as many memories as we possibly can,” mom Jen Sarkar of Castaic, California, told ABC News. “We are just humbled for the outpouring of love and support everyone has shown Carter and our family.”

Carter was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome on May 11, 2016. Carter is expected to lose his speech, ability to walk and may develop seizures, in addition to other side effects.

“It is caused by an enzyme deficiency where the children don’t have enough of an enzyme to break down normal byproducts of the cell metabolism,” said Cara O’Neill, pediatrician and the scientific director at Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. “It builds up and causes damages to the cells, but …read more

