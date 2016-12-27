Nebraska To Honor Gatlinburg Fire Victims

Tennessee announced earlier in the month that it would honor the victims of the late-November fires in Gatlinburg by wearing its Smokey gray uniforms, which include the outline of the Smoky Mountains on the helmets.

Nebraska will also show its support in the Dec. 30 matchup in the Music City Bowl with helmet decals that say “mountain tough.”

We’ll be keeping the people of Gatlinburg in our thoughts this week as they continue to recover from the wildfires.#MountainTough pic.twitter.com/m3JBYcmGQW — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 26, 2016

Fourteen people lost their lives, many others were injured and millions of dollars in damage was done to property in the Gatlinburg/Sevierville area in late November when dry conditions and high winds led to fires sweeping across the region.

Tennessee’s team has also shown its support by having multiple players visit the area that was affected by the blaze. During its annual trip to Gatlinburg, the entire team also stopped at an area elementary school to sign autographs.

