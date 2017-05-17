Nearly 20 percent of gastric band patients face additional surgeries, study finds

moodboard/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — When gastric band surgery was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2001, it was considered a key weapon in the fight against obesity. However, the band’s popularity has slipped in recent years, dropping from 55,300 in 2011 to 25,060 in 2013, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Gastric Surgery.

A first of its kind longitudinal study on gastric band procedures has shed light on why fewer people are choosing this weight loss device.

Researchers looked at data from 25,042 Medicare patients who underwent gastric band surgery between 2006 to 2013 to see if they needed additional procedures in years following. The researchers from the University of Michigan found that 18.5 percent of these patients had to have additional procedures or “reoperations” to remove or replace the gastric band or to undergo another procedure like gastric bypass. On average these patients had 3.8 additional procedures after their initial surgery.

“Taken together, these findings indicate that the gastric band is associated with high reoperation rates and considerable costs to payers, which raises concerns about its safety, effectiveness, and value,” the authors wrote. “These findings suggest that payers should reconsider their coverage of the gastric band device.”

