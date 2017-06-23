National Writer Says Tennessee Is Only 6th-Best Job in SEC

Vol fans often consider Tennessee to be one of the best jobs in the SEC and in the country. And history would tend to back that up as well. The Vols have a couple national titles in their history, and the schools’ 820 victories are the ninth-most in NCAA history. Tennessee’s 13 SEC titles are second only to Alabama in the conference.

But history doesn’t always reflect the present, and Tennessee’s recent past hasn’t been nearly as glorious as other decades.

Tennessee was a dreadful 40-47 overall from 2008-14, and they were an even more paltry 17-39 in SEC play during that stretch. Back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2015 and 2016 have helped right the ship, but failing to win the SEC title in either of those years, especially last season, has frustrated fans and showed that the Vols still aren’t completely back to the pedestal they were before.

And it’s because of this that one national writer believes the Vols are no longer a premier job in the SEC.

Tom Fornelli is a name Vol fans have probably heard before. He’s previously said that Butch Jones is on the hottest seat in college football and ranked Jones outside …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider