National Writer Says Butch Jones’ Job is “All Good…For Now”

Butch Jones’ name has appeared on just about every hot seat list imaginable this offseason. Whether he’s been at the top of the list or somewhere closer to the bottom, or even if he’s been predicted to be fired before season’s end, Jones’ job security has come into question many times already this year.

Now Jones is on another hot seat list. But not in the way you might think.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports ranked every FBS coach’s job security on a 0-5 scale in a recent article. Here’s what the breakdown of each number means according to Dodd:

0: Untouchable

1: Safe and Secure

2: All good…for now

3: Pressure is mounting

4: Start improving now

5: Win or be fired

And according to Dodd, Butch Jones’ hot seat rating is only a 2, which means he’s safe for now at Tennessee and not in any imminent danger of being fired.

Dodd doesn't list any reasoning behind his rankings of any of the coaches, but Jones' score of 2 is one of the lowest in the SEC. Nick Saban is, unsurprisingly, a 0, which means he's untouchable at Alabama. Jim McElwain and Kirby Smart both earned

