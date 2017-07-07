National Analyst Defends Butch Jones Amid Hot Seat Talk

It’s been no secret this offseason that many Vol fans have grown sour on Butch Jones after the way the 2016 season ended. And the national media has followed suite, as many national analysts and writers have also soured on Jones as Tennessee’s head coach. Jones has notoriously appeared on just about every major college football hot seat list that’s been created this offseason.

Although far from the majority of the fanbase, some Vol fans believe Butch Jones needs a phenomenal season in 2017 to save his job at Tennessee. One national writer, however, thinks that notion is “crazy.”

Andy Staples, a college football writer for Sports Illustrated and host of College Sports Nation on Sirius XM, was asked recently about Jones’ job security. Staples was asked “Would a 10-2 season with a loss in the SEC title game validate Butch Jones or is it too late for him barring a Dabo-esque run?”

Staples’ reply, which took the form of a brief video monologue, was rather animated.

“This question is crazy, it’s just crazy,” Staples replied. “You’re asking if Butch Jones needs to win the national title to keep his job. No, he doesn’t need to win the national title to …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider