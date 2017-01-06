“Nashville” Recap: “The Wayfaring Stranger” + “Back in Baby’s Arms”

CMTThe fate of Juliette Barnes is finally revealed, in the two-hour season-five premiere of Nashville on CMT.

Though now confined to a wheelchair, Juliette is the only survivor after her plane crashed returning from the Academy Awards in L.A. As she reunites with husband Avery Barkley and their daughter Cadence, she grows frustrated with her inability to walk — and becomes obsessed with finding the angelic figure who comforted her immediately after the crash.

Rayna Jaymes is overjoyed to have her daughter Maddie back home, but with the whole family under one roof, conflict is simmering once more. Rayna clashes with Deacon Claybourne over the autobiographical concept album she wants to make about their relationship, and tensions grow between Maddie and younger sister Daphne.

Meanwhile, an overly interested internet billionaire and the arrival of mysterious bouquet of flowers hint at more trouble coming Rayna’s way.

Though Will Lexington believes he’s happy with his boyfriend, the now-out gay country singer becomes conflicted as an older, more sophisticated designer makes advances toward him. Ultimately, his interest in another man makes Will feel so guilty he suggests he and Kevin …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country