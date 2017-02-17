“Nashville” Recap: “Stand Beside Me”

CMTIf you missed Thursday night’s new episode of Nashville on CMT, you missed the most shocking 60 minutes in the show’s five-season history.

Even with a restraining order, Rayna Jaymes’ stalker made bail and returned to haunt her family. In the midst of the increased stress, the country music icon still managed to be there for her daughter Daphne as she got her first period, rescuing her at school and comforting her at home later.

The tension eased between Rayna and Maddie, as the apprehensive mother warmed toward her older daughter’s talented boyfriend Clay. While she stopped short of offering him a record deal on her label, she told him to come by Highway 65 for some advice.

Juliette Barnes continued to fight back from her paralysis after her near-fatal plane crash, focusing on making her gospel album with the choir from Hallie Jordan’s church. Even though Hallie warned her that the African-American choir might not take kindly to a rich white woman telling them how to make music, Juliette persisted — and accidentally showed them the old, obstinate Juliette who’d been such a tabloid favorite. In the end, she returned to apologize and all was well.

Scarlett O’Connor did her best to move …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country