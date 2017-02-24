Nashville recap: “If Tomorrow Never Comes

CMTOn Thursday’s new episode of Nashville on CMT, the entire premise of the series changed.

Rayna Jaymes was determined to finish a new song on her concept album with Deacon Claybourne, even though she was fighting for her life after being blindsided by a truck while riding in a police car.

Gunnar Scott tried to rescue his relationship with Scarlett O’Connor, despite the fact she was transfixed by the video director who had frustrated her earlier.

Pain in Juliette Barnes’ leg made her wonder if she’d ever be able to fully recover from the plane crash that almost took her life.

A delusional Rayna also received a visit from her late mother, as she lay on her deathbed. Torn between staying by her mother’s side and going to her choral concert, Rayna’s daughter Daphne serenaded her with “To Make You Feel My Love.”

As Rayna slipped away, both her former nemesis Juliette and her daughter Maddie Conrad made it to her side to say their goodbyes, with only moments to spare.

Find out how Nashville continues without one of its main characters, next week at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.