“Nashville” Recap: “Hurricane”

CMTOn Thursday night’s new episode of Nashville on CMT, Rayna Jaymes and Deacon Claybourne struggled to write the songs for the concept album about their relationship.

As the two tried to find inspiration both together and by themselves, a reality-TV producer hired by Highway 65 to capture the process instead only complicated it. A day of spontaneous fun seemed to provide new hope, but instead, Rayna and Deacon quickly found themselves in a heated argument reliving the low-lights of their complicated history. After giving each other the silent treatment, the two emerged to write and record the first song for their project.

Much to their dismay, Rayna and Deacon’s teen daughter, Maddie, continued to pursue her relationship with the older Clay Carter. After accidentally setting off the fire alarm while her parents were away, Maddie and her mom once again ended up in a shouting match about her budding romance.

The Exes — particularly Scarlett O’Connor — became a viral video sensation after the taxing shoot that had pushed her to the brink. Much to her surprise, she discovered an unexpected chemistry with Damien, the director she’d so disliked. Quickly dismissing it, she confessed the attraction to Gunnar Scott, who was initially upset …read more

