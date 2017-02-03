“Nashville” Recap: “A Little Bit Stronger”

CMTOn Thursday night’s new episode of Nashville on CMT, as Juliette Barnes continued her recovery from the plane crash that left her paralyzed, Avery Barkley followed his yearnings to once again be on stage, playing a gig — and even generating interest from a potential manager.

Juliette graduated from a wheelchair to crutches, and as she grew closer to Hallie Jordan — the first person she saw after the crash — she felt herself changing. The more she spent time with Hallie at church and one-on-one, the more determined she became to cut a gospel album. In spite of the paparazzi’s interest in the congregation she’d joined, she persevered, braving the photographers with Avery by her side.

Faced with a stalker, Rayna Jaymes and Deacon Claybourne took out a restraining order and upped the security at their home. Even though their daughter Maddie was still struggling in her newfound relationship with Clay, both Rayna and Deacon tried to be supportive in spite of the couple’s age difference.

At work, Rayna’s new financial partner proposed buying Wheelin’ Dealin’ Records and making it part of the Highway 65 family. At a concert at the Bridgestone Arena, Rayna made peace with her ex-fiance Luke Wheeler, who …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country