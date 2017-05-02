“Nashville” on the road: Your chance to see Deacon, Avery, Scarlett and more this summer

CMTThe stars of CMT’s Nashville will set out on their fourth U.S. tour this summer.

Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson, Clare Bowen and Chris Carmack will play 11 concerts stateside in July and August, after wrapping their tour of England, Ireland and Scotland in June.

Here’s the itinerary for the U.S. shows on the 2017 Nashville tour, with the majority of the dates going on sale this Friday:

7/23 — Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

7/25 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

7/26 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park Amphitheatre

7/28 — Grand Prairie, TX, Verizon Theatre

7/29 — Robinsonville, MS, Horseshoe Tunica

7/30 — Huber Heights, OH, Rose Music Center at the Heights

8/1 — Vienna, VA, Wolf Trap for the Performing Arts

8/2 — Raleigh, NC, The Red Hat Amphitheater

8/4 — Richmond, VA, Innsbrook After Hours

8/5 — Brooklyn, NY, Coney Island Amphitheater

8/6 — Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center

