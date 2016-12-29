Nashville Notess

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock Jon Pardi will ring in 2017 playing Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio, Texas, on New Year’s Eve along with new group Midland.

If you don’t have a copy of Cam‘s breakthrough album Untamed, it’s available for $7.99 for a limited time at most digital retailers. It features her #1 hit, “Burning House.”

Darius Rucker performed James Taylor‘s classic, “Sweet Baby James,” Tuesday night on CBS’s annual Kennedy Center Honors special.

