Nancy Kerrigan talks eating disorder she developed after 1994 attack: ‘I didn’t realize what I was doing’

ABC/Eric McCandless(NEW YORK) — Olympian and Dancing With The Stars contestant Nancy Kerrigan revealed she developed an eating disorder following the attack she suffered in 1994. In an interview with People magazine, the figure skater said she felt like everything was “really out of control.”

“I would avoid food because it was something I could do. I felt like I could control that and nothing else,” she said. “I don’t know why, but that seemed like an accomplishment.”

Kerrigan came under massive scrutiny after the incident, in which she was clubbed in the knee, an attack organized by a skating rival’s ex-husband. Though her injury didn’t affect her next bout at the Olympics, it did affect her in other ways.

“I didn’t realize what I was doing,” she said. “I lost a whole bunch of weight before competing because I was working out for hours.”

The National Eating Disorder Association estimates that in the United States, 20 million women and 10 million men suffer from a “clinically significant eating disorder” at some point in their lives.

Kerrigan, 47, also said she would try to alter her appearance to disguise that her body was changing.

"I just started shrinking," she said.

