My Old Steer: Zac Brown brings home an impressive rodeo souvenir

Photo Courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and RodeoNot only did Zac Brown Band play the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this weekend, but Zac also bought himself a pretty impressive souvenir.

Zac and his wife Shelly were one of three couples who chipped in to buy the Junior Market Reserve Grand Champion Steer. Raised by 16-year-old Stock Martin of Hereford, Texas, the prize steer went for a cool $330,000.

ZBB’s new single, “My Old Man,” is currently in the top-25. The Houston Rodeo cranks up again next year from February 27 – March 18.

