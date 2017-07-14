“My Kinda Party”: Jason Aldean’s ready for “A Little More Summertime” with his fans

ABC/Image Group LA Two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean takes his They Don’t Know Tour to Morristown, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana this weekend, and when the temperature starts heating up, he says there’s no place he’d rather be that on the stage of an outdoor venue.

“You know, growing up in Georgia and Florida, I’m a summer kid,” Jason says. “So I love the beach and summer and sun and that time of year.”

After a long hard winter, the “A Little More Summertime” hitmaker finds that his fans are ready to party.

“You know, in the wintertime everybody’s in their house, they’re kinda cooped up, they don’t really want to do anything,” he muses. “I’m like that. When it’s cold outside, I don’t want to do anything. And then summer rolls around and it gets warm and people want to get outside and want have fun and just kind of cut loose.”

Just like his fans, Jason’s ready to get a little crazy too.

“To me, it’s nice to get out, start playing some shows,” he says. “The atmosphere around everything when you’re playing amphitheaters and things like that, people come out and they’re tailgating all day, and you look up and …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country