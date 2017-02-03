“My Bad Imagination”: The Band Perry Pursues a Pop Career

UMGThe Band Perry is back, but this time, it’s with an often-rumored and finally-confirmed pop album.

“Stay in the Dark” is the first single from the siblings’ first non-country album, My Bad Imagination, which is due later this year.

“I want to believe in what I can’t see. I want to keep walking forward,” Kimberly Perry says. “Chances and bold moves are always the ones that carry you the furthest in life — and for most of us we’ve got to ignore the naysayers and just take the leap.”

“‘Stay in the Dark’ is about getting close to the one you love, closing the curtains and escaping from the wilds of the world together for the night,” Reid Perry adds. “For us, though, it has so many meanings, and we’re looking forward to see how our fans find themselves in it.”

The Band Perry will debut “Stay in the Dark” Tuesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The trio’s new song follows two failed country singles, “Live Forever” and “Comeback Kid,” and a departure from their longtime label, Big Machine, last year.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country