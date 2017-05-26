Music to crash your “Cars” by: Brad Paisley’s new tunes for a demolition derby

Walt Disney RecordsBrad Paisley is revving up his engines for Cars 3.

The West Virginia native contributes two songs to the soundtrack of the latest installment of the Disney franchise — but he won’t be singing. Brad wrote the instrumentals “Truckaroo” and “Thunder Hollow Breakdown” especially for the animated feature.

If you’re listening for Brad’s tunes, you’ll find them in the Crazy 8 demolition derby sequence where Owen Wilson‘s Lightning McQueen deals with total chaos. Both the movie and the soundtrack come out Friday, June 16.

The “Last Time for Everything” singer has a long history with the Cars films. He contributed “Behind the Clouds” and “Find Yourself” to the soundtrack of the original, and did “Collision of Worlds” and “Nobody’s Fool” for Cars 2.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country