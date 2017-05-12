Music for the impatient: Why Brett Eldredge fans won’t have to take “The Long Way” to new music

Atlantic/Warner Music Nashville“I don’t like to wait and I don’t like my fans to wait!” Brett Eldredge says, and in that spirit, he’s releasing a new track from his forthcoming third album.

“The Long Way,” which Brett co-wrote, is now available to stream or download.

“It’s about that big moment when you finally meet the person you’ve been waiting to meet,” Brett explains, “and you want to know everything about them. You don’t just want a quick breeze through their hometown and life: you want to take the long way. It’s a beautiful sentiment about love.”

“The Long Way” is only the second song we’ve gotten to hear from Brett’s self-titled album, which is due August 4. The lead single, “Somethin’ I’m Good At,” is nearing country’s top-25.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country