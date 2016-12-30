Music City Bowl Preview: No. 21 Tennessee vs. Nebraska

No. 21 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) vs. Nebraska (9-3, 6-3 Big 10)

Friday, Dec.30, 3:30 pm ET

Nissan Stadium (69,143) • Nashville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN

Series Record: Nebraska leads 2-0

Setting the table

Let’s call it like it is: Neither of these teams expected or wanted to end their season here. Nebraska had to have stars in its eyes after a 7-0 start and an appearance in the top 10 of the rankings. Same goes for Tennessee, which vaulted up the rankings after a 5-0 start and dramatic wins over rivals Florida and Georgia.

Both teams went downhill from there. Tennessee lost four of its last seven games, including unforgivable losses against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Nebraska didn’t fare much better, dropping three of its last five with huge margins of defeat against Ohio State (59) and Iowa (30). Both teams are limping into this contest with some key players out. Which team can get up for Friday’s matchup? That could be the biggest factor for these teams that followed similar trajectories this season.

Who has the edge

When Tennessee throws…

Sometimes lost in Tennessee’s slow finish was the play of quarterback Joshua Dobbs over the final few weeks. He was great in some of the final …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider