MTA Announces Sleep Apnea Testing for Conductors and Engineers System Wide

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — After multiple train accidents in recent years were linked to sleep apnea, the New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced they will be the first public transportation agency to test conductors and engineers on all its train and bus lines for sleep apnea.

Commuter and subway train crashes across the east coast in recent years have drawn attention to the sleep condition. In 2014, four people died after a Metro North train crashed in the Bronx borough of New York City. The cause was later determined to be the the train engineer’s sleep apnea.

People with the condition may not realize the effects of being sleep deprived, Dr. Samuel Friedlander, a sleep specialist and assistant clinical professor at UH Cleveland Medical Center, told ABC News.

“I don’t think people realize how problematic being tired is because we get used to it,” Friedlander said. “I think what the MTA is doing is a win-win for both employee s and the citizens of New York City.”

The MTA had already required Metro-North train engineers be screened for the condition. On Monday they announced screening and possible treatment would be expanded system wide to all train engineers and conductors, as

