Movie Review: “A Monster Calls” (Rated PG-13)

Focus Features(NEW YORK) — “A Monster Calls” is an engrossing tale about the stress a British boy named Connor (Lewis MacDougal) endures during a perfect storm of pre-teen angst and misery. Connor’s single mother (Felicity Jones) is dying, he’s bullied at school on the daily, and his strict grandmother (Sigourney Weaver) is pressuring him to accept his mother’s fate.

Situations like these could mentally and physically wear down even the most well-adjusted adult, let alone the average 12-year-old, who doesn’t usually have the tools to deal with such dire situations. But what Connor does have is the imagination of a brilliant young artist, since he is, in fact, a brilliant young artist. He also has, a few hundred yards from his window, an enormous yew tree that sits in the middle of a cemetery. Most 12-year-olds don’t grow up with sort of gothic view from their window, either.

It's the yew tree – with the strong, soothing voice of Liam Neeson – that comes to Connor's aid. To be sure, the tree is threatening and scary at first, but it's not there to scare Connor – it's there to tell him three stories.

