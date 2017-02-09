Move Over, Ryan Hurd: Why Maren Morris Won’t Be Taking Her Boyfriend to the Grammys

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris‘s significant other, Ryan Hurd, may be opening her sold-out Hero Tour with her right now, but he won’t be the one on her arm for Sunday night’s Grammy ceremonies.

“I’m taking my mom, my mother,” the Texas native reveals. “She, I think, called the shots on the Grammy date situation a long time ago. So she’s got first dibs.”

You might recall Maren made it a point to thank her parents for supporting her career during her acceptance speech after winning the Best New Artist CMA in November.

The “80s Mercedes” hitmaker is the most-nominated country artist at the 2017 Grammys, vying for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church,” Best Country Album for Hero, as well as the prestigious all-genre Best New Artist trophy. She’s also set to perform on the show with Alicia Keys.

You can watch for Maren’s mom Kellie in the audience at the 59th Grammys, which air live from Los Angeles Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country