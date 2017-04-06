Move over, Little Big Town! Here come Little Big Kids

BillboardLooks like Little Big Town‘s musical legacy will continue well into the next generation. In their new Billboard cover story, the “Better Man” hitmakers reveal that their three oldest offspring have formed their own band, called Little Big Kids.

Made up of Kimberly Schlapman‘s daughter Daisy, Phillip Sweet‘s little girl Penelopi, and Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook‘s son, Elijah, most of the up-and-coming act’s impromptu performances take place in their parents’ green room.

While both Daisy and Penelopi have started playing guitar, placing it on their laps like a dulcimer, it’s the younger Schlapman who may be the band’s most aggressive tunesmith.

“Daisy’s dying for us to cut a Christmas record,” Kimberly tells Billboard, “because she has a song to pitch us.”

Meanwhile, it’s Elijah who has the moves.

“I said, ‘Where did you learn that?’” Karen recalls after catching her son practicing. “And he goes, That’s my Luke Bryan dance.’ Thanks Luke,” Karen adds.

No word yet on whether the older Little Big Kids will make a place for Schlapman’s recently adopted little one, Dolly, should she one day be interested in joining.

