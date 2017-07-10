‘Motivated’ podcast: Incredible weight loss transformations

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Two fitness trainers who lost a combined 200 pounds are opening up about their weight loss success stories, sharing the key to their transformations.

At his heaviest, Adonis Hill says he was 310 pounds. “I was tired of looking in the mirror and not liking myself,” he told ABC News’ Mara Schiavocampo on the latest episode of the “Motivated” podcast.

Hill lost 100 pounds, became a fitness trainer and then decided to gain back weight to participate in A&E’s “Fit to Fat to Fit” reality show. On the show, trainers sign up to gain weight so they can lose it again with their clients. Hill ended up gaining 70 pounds in just four months before dropping almost 60 pounds with his client on the show.

“I realized that not only am I a stronger person physically but mentally I realized I can accomplish and do whatever I put my mind to,” he said.

To get results, Hill upped the exercise and diet. Now, he gives his clients the same advice. “Mentally, we have to get you start focusing on how you view foods,” he said.

‘Motivated’ with Mara Schiavocampo: Actor Morris Chestnut on how to sculpt your perfect body

For Shanna Fried, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health