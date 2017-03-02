Motion Picture Academy: Accountants connected to Oscars mix-up will not work show again

Getty Images/Christopher Polk(LOS ANGELES) — The two PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants who were connected to a very public mix-up at the Oscars this year will not be involved in the awards show again, an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokesperson told ABC News.

Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, who worked on the balloting team for four and three years, respectively, have been relieved of their Academy duties.

Cullinan was responsible for handing the wrong envelope to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway moments before she incorrectly announced La La Land as the winner of the best picture award, instead of Moonlight.

There has been some speculation that Cullinan’s tweeting pictures backstage during the show — which was apparently against the rules — might have led to the error.

The day after the awards show, PwC took full responsibility for the gaffe and “breaches of established protocols.” In a statement obtained by ABC News, the firm apologized to the casts and crews of La La Land and Moonlight, as well as to Beatty, Dunaway and host Jimmy Kimmel, ABC and the Academy.

The Academy later issued a statement of its own and also apologized to the La La Land and Moonlight teams, as well as …read more

