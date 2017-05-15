Mother’s Day surprise: Baby born in car on way to hospital

iStock/Thinkstock(MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky.) — A Kentucky woman received a Mother’s Day surprise Sunday when she gave birth to her son while on the way to the hospital.

Christy High of Mount Washington, Kentucky, said her son was ready to come as she was riding in the back seat of the family car.

“I tried reasoning with him [the baby] and asked for a few more minutes, but he wasn’t cooperating,” High joked. “He wailed [when] he came out, and that was the first time my husband knew what was going on. He said, ‘What was that?’ and I said, ‘It’s Oliver. It’s OK.'”

“I wouldn’t have it any other way than how it went down,” she added. “He will always be the best Mother’s Day gift I ever got.”

High, who is now a mom of two, told ABC News that she went into labor in the early morning hours of May 14.

As her husband, Jon High, was driving her to the hospital, her water broke, she said.

Oliver Joseph High was born two weeks early at 6:10 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

High, a hypno-doula, delivered her son herself and placed him on her chest where he immediately began nursing, she said.

