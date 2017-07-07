Mother of organ donor meets recipient at his daughter’s wedding

Courtesy Kellye Pummill (MESA, Ariz.) — Kellye Pummill will never get to see her deceased daughter, Marissa Pummill, walk down the aisle but she did get to watch the man whose life was saved by one of Marissa Pummill’s organs walk his own daughter down the aisle.

“It was bittersweet,” Kellye Pummill, of Mesa, Arizona, said of attending Kiasa VanCleave’s wedding last month in Idaho. “And very emotional.”

Kellye Pummill’s daughter took her own life in October 2014 at the age of 21. Just one week after her death, Marissa Pummill’s liver was transplanted into VanCleave’s dad, Troy Westover.

“It means that she lives on. She lives on in six other people,” Kellye Pummill said of her daughter, whose organs were donated to six people in total. “Troy would have never been able to walk his daughter down the aisle.”

Troy Westover, 43, of Oakley, Idaho, was diagnosed with end-stage liver failure in September 2014 after experiencing stomach pains. He was given between two days and two weeks to live before receiving Marissa Pummill’s liver, according to his wife, Karen Westover.

“They told us right away that the donor was a 21-year-old female,” she recalled. “And we got a card from Kellye not long after …read more

