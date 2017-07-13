Mother of infant who overheated on plane: ‘I thought I was going to lose my son’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The mother of an infant who overheated during a tarmac delay in Denver last month says she feared for her son’s life.

Emily France told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” in an exclusive interview that aired Thursday that she and her 4-month-old baby, Owen, boarded the flight at Denver International Airport that was bound for El Paso at around 1:20 p.m. on June 22. Temperatures at the airport had climbed to 90 degrees that morning.

After passengers boarded flight United Express 4644, poor weather along the route caused it to be delayed.

Even when air conditioning on a plane is functioning properly, as United indicates was the case that day, it’s not unusual for the cabin to get warm when a plane is sitting on the tarmac. But the FAA expects airlines “to take appropriate action if a cabin temperature condition occurs on the ground that could potentially affect passenger safety.”

So when the Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft began to get warm, United flight attendants brought France bags of ice for her son and moved them to the front of the plane, near an open door.

After about an hour, according to France, crew members allowed passengers to step off the aircraft …read more

