Mother of 4 gets life-saving heart transplant after surviving 2 heart attacks

iStock/Thinkstock(AUSTIN, Texas) — A Texas woman is hoping to raise awareness about heart disease after she survived two near-fatal heart attacks, underwent a heart transplant and lost her mother to a heart attack

in a single year.

Kristen Patton, 41, suffered her first heart attack with no warning on Christmas Eve 2015. She had just brought home her fourth child after giving birth two days prior and the family enjoyed a

normal Christmas Eve. She first noticed something was wrong when she was feeding her infant daughter.

“I had this horrible pain in my jaw … it felt like it was drilling into my jawbone,” Patton, of Austin, Texas, said. She instantly knew something was wrong and put her child back in the bassinet

before calling for her husband.

“He came into the room to find me unresponsive and called 911,” Patton said. By the time paramedics arrived she no longer had a heartbeat and they had to use a defibrillator to get her heart

started again.

Once she was at the hospital, the doctors were able to stabilize her heartbeat but they remained mystified to why her heartbeat had been dangerously irregular.

Days later, after multiple tests and no clear answer, they planned to

