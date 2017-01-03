Mother-Daughter’s Inspiring Weight Loss Journey Goes Beyond 100-Day Challenge

ABC News(NEW YORK) — What started as a 100-day weight loss challenge in 2014 became a lasting inspirational story for Cheryl and Tessa Shaw, a mother and daughter team from Mahwah, New Jersey.

“She came to me one day and she’s like, ‘Mom we’ve got to do something,’ and it just spiraled from there,” Cheryl, 52, said on Good Morning America Tuesday of their initial approach to losing weight. “We found this little website, Give It 100, and we’d go there every day and post a 10-second video. Every day we’d say, ‘What are we doing for fitness today?’ We came up with food, we came up with routines.”

The pair posted fitness-related videos every day for the first 100 days. Both have lost weight and gained a healthier lifestyle too, but they decided to keep going far beyond the 100 days.

“I think I’m down 50 [pounds],” Cheryl said of her current weight. “At one point I did get down to 150 and then I hurt my knee.”

“I was highest [at] 185 and my lowest was 125,” Tessa, 19, added.

Their efforts have gone viral after Star Trek actor George Takei recently posted a video of them on Facebook, which racked

