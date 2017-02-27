‘Moonlight’ wins best picture Oscar after ‘La La Land’ mistakenly announced

ABC/Eddy Chen(LOS ANGELES) — Moonlight won Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars — but it was La La Land that was mistakenly first announced as the winner.

Co-presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read La La Land, right after La La Land star Emma Stone won best actress for her role in the modern-day musical.

“I wasn’t trying to be funny,” presenter Warren Beatty later added after the real winner was revealed. As it happened, Beatty had been given the wrong envelope — the Best Actress envelope — and that’s the one that was read.

After the cast took the stage, a producer for La La Land set things straight, declaring, “Moonlight is the winner … this is not a joke.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel joked and said, “I blame Steve Harvey,” alluding to Harvey’s gaffe announcing the wrong Miss Universe winner a year ago.

After the mistake, the crowd erupted in surprise and applause for Moonlight, as director and writer Barry Jenkins, the cast and crew dashed on stage to accept the win.

“I have to say and it is true, it’s not fake,” Jenkins said. “I’ve been on the road with these guys for so long.”

