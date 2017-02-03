“Moonlight” Oscar Nominee Mahershala Ali on Embracing His Name

WireImage/Kevork Djansezian(NEW YORK) — Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable faces on screen. But when it comes to his name, that’s a whole other matter. In a recent appearance on Popcorn With Peter Travers, Ali told ABC News he’s even used different versions of it over the years just to make it easier on everyone else.

“My birth name is Mahershalalhashbaz, 18 letters from the Old Testament,” Ali said. “When I was younger, I went by Hershal. And I kind of embraced more of my name Mahershala in high school and college and in grad school.”

But when it was time to launch his acting career, Ali decided to give the movie world a chance at tackling every syllable. He decided to use the full 18 letters of his name in his work, including for credits on films such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and on the TV series The 4400. That lasted 11 years before Ali decided to change it back, saying that he realized even his own family members weren’t using his full name.

"Some of them call me Mahershala, some of them call me Hershal. That's off limits for anyone who's not

